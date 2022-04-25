They Seize 102 Million Dollars in Crypto! Secret service behind fraud What happened to LUNA, POLKADOT and COSMOS?

photo freepik.com

The United States Secret Service has to be in constant monitoring of the block chain where black market transactions can be made and has already seized 102 million dollars.

The big problem with cryptocurrencies is that they can be used for fraud and this is something that worries the security entities in the United States a lot, since they can even be used to finance wars, although it is something very hypocritical, the taxes of the American people have financed many wars and deaths.

LUNA went to the moon but could take off again.

The price of LUNA against the US dollar performed very well in past sessions and has had a more positive than negative behavior, which makes market participants interested in this asset, the price had a great momentum in the session of the 18th of April and with respect to the current date it has risen about 20%, from the structural point of view the price is having a hard time fully recovering momentum and may enter a corrective phase, the price is marking increasingly lower highs and lows increasingly lower, which favors market participants for the time being to look for sales in going to the area where the impulse was given, as can be seen in the following graph:

LUNA chart against USDT on 5 minute timeframes – source tradingview

POLKADOT with a positive tone but scares the correction of days ago.

In previous sessions Polkadot had a great correction of 8% and is currently recovering from that correction recovering 5.75%, from a structural point of view the price is forming a kind of triangle that can favor possible impulses in the next sessions, the price if it does not break the 19,200 area, it can form increasingly smaller highs and go in search of 17.9562, which was the support of the correction, the following graph represents what was said above:

POLKADOT vs. USDT chart on 5 minute timeframes – source tradingview

The markets in general are scared, they had a black Friday and affected the vast majority of cryptocurrencies, great volatility is expected as we get closer to the Federal Reserve meeting at the beginning of May where it is most likely that they will rise interest rates and equities are already discounting those scenarios, that is why we must act with great caution and they will be more than anything scenarios for cryptos.