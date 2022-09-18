They seize 359 kilos of cocaine that would be sent to France in a shipment of bananas

The National Directorate for Drug Control (DNCD), with the support of the Military Security of the Caucedo Multimodal Port, intelligence agencies and under the coordination of the Public Ministry, seized 359 packages of cocaine that would be sent to France.

The DNCD agents, military and canine units, outlined dozens of containers and in the presence of a deputy prosecutor from Santo Domingo Este, they found the stash in a container loaded with bananas.

“The Public Ministry and the DNCD are deepening the investigations, for the moment there are no detainees and we hope that as the process progresses, we will be in a position to report possible arrests, as has happened in other cases,” says the press release.

He says that the constant blows to drug trafficking networks are due to the reinforcement of interdiction operations, inter-institutional cooperation, as well as the implementation of new strategies, focused on the persecution and combat of criminal structures.

The 359 packages are being sent under chain of custody to the National Institute of Forensic Sciences (INACIF), which will determine the exact type and weight of the substance in its analysis.