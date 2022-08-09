They seize 42 apartments from defendants of the FM Operation for a value of 53 million pesos

The Public Ministry reported that it seized 42 apartments located in different areas of Santiago and San Francisco de Macorís, as part of the investigations against those involved in the drug money laundering network dismantled with the FM operation.

The occupation of the buildings, with a value of about RD$53 million, was carried out in coordination with the National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD), explained Ramona Nova, head of the Anti-Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Specialized Prosecutor’s Office.

The court attorney thanked the cooperation of the Transnational Criminal Investigative Units (TCIU) and the Embassy of the United States.

He reported that they were occupied in the MyD I on Imbert Street, in Santiago, 15 apartments, with an approximate value of RD$21,250,000. Also, in MyD II, on B street, Ercilia Pepín, in that province, another 15 apartments, appraised at RD$18.1 million.

While, in the MyDIII, on Cristino Zeno street, de San Francisco de Macorís, in the province of Duarte, 12 apartments were occupied which were valued at RD$14.2 million.

Likewise, a plot of land in Santiago province, owned by Santiago Núñez Gil, was seized and is in the process of being appraised.

In this case, Juan Gabriel Pérez Tejada, Juan Isidro Pérez de la Rosa and Anabel Altagracia Sánchez Santana are being prosecuted, who since last April have been serving preventive detention in the correction and rehabilitation centers for men and women in Rafey, Santiago.

Also, Gladis Sofía Azcona de la Cruz, Rolando Miguel Reyes Javier, Dyna Madison Noguera Polanco, Ramluis Mejía Azcona, who are also serving preventive detention in the correction and rehabilitation centers of Najayo Hombres and Najayo Mujeres, in San Cristóbal.

The FM Case is linked to an international network dedicated to laundering assets from drug trafficking which in August 2020 was seized about 4.3 million dollars brought to the Dominican Republic in speakers.

The defendants were arrested in Operation FM, carried out by the Public Ministry on March 10, under the General Directorate of Persecution and the Specialized Anti-Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing Prosecutor’s Office, as part of the fight carried out by the General Prosecutor’s Office for the Republic against organized crime.

The operation included raids in Santiago, Santo Domingo and Punta Cana, in which the acting prosecutors seized more than one million dollars and 760 thousand pesos, as well as 13 vehicles, including one Ferrari and two Porsches.

Some 15 prosecutors and 145 members of the National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) and other security agencies of the Dominican State were in charge of the operation that had the international cooperation of the HSI (Office of Investigations of the Department of National Security). from the United States.