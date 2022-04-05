NewsWorld

They seize 932 packages of cocaine in one of the three planes located over the weekend – Prensa Libre

During weekend operationsThe authorities reported the location from three illegal planes that landed in different province points.

Last Sunday, near the El Pato community, La Libertad, Petenand through radars of the Air Forcethe Guatemalan Army detected one of the aircraft, to whose location they were deployed patrols to secure the area develop an operation.

Apart, in Coban, Alta Verapazthe security forces were alerted about another aircraft, which was localized burned and with containers that would have been used for the transfer of fuel or some type of illicit objects.

Furthermore, in an area where Sierra of the Mineson Purulha, Lower Verapazthe security forces located the third planewhich transported dozens of packages that were examined by anti-narcotics agents of the Civil national police and experts of Public ministry.

The operation began on Saturday, April 2 and ended this monday 4when authorities confirmed that it was 932 packets of cocaine.

security forces transferred the illicit objects to the Field Artillery Brigade in Salamá, Baja Verapazwhere they were accounted for.

Operation ends in Baja Verapaz

