They seize 932 packages of cocaine in one of the three planes located over the weekend – Prensa Libre

Last Sunday, near the El Pato community, La Libertad, Peten and through radars of the Air Force the Guatemalan Army detected one of the aircraft, to whose location they were deployed patrols to secure the area develop an operation .

During weekend operations The authorities reported the location from three illegal planes that landed in different province points .

Apart, in Coban, Alta Verapazthe security forces were alerted about another aircraft, which was localized burned and with containers that would have been used for the transfer of fuel or some type of illicit objects.

Furthermore, in an area where Sierra of the Mineson Purulha, Lower Verapazthe security forces located the third planewhich transported dozens of packages that were examined by anti-narcotics agents of the Civil national police and experts of Public ministry.

The operation began on Saturday, April 2 and ended this monday 4when authorities confirmed that it was 932 packets of cocaine.

security forces transferred the illicit objects to the Field Artillery Brigade in Salamá, Baja Verapazwhere they were accounted for.

units of the #ArmyGT located aircraft that landed this morning in Cobán, #AltaVerapaz. Soldiers carry out search and tracking operations of possible illegal activities. will expand pic.twitter.com/9cB3Ywkq9y – Guatemalan Army (@Ejercito_GT) April 3, 2022

units of the #ArmyGT located a second aircraft that landed this morning near El Pato, La Libertad, #Peten. Notifying the corresponding authorities. It will expand. pic.twitter.com/iqck5q8wcy – Guatemalan Army (@Ejercito_GT) April 3, 2022

Operation ends in Baja Verapaz

As a result of the anti-narcotics operation carried out by agents of the General Subdirectorate for Anti-Narcotics Information Analysis, the Guatemalan Army and the Public Ministry, 932 drug packages were seized in Baja Verapaz. pic.twitter.com/ECIzGQR3R5 — Guatemalan PNC (@PNCdeGuatemala) April 4, 2022

