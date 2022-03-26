They seize Christian Nodal: What was taken from him?

This would have been the reason for his delay to go on stage in Chihuahua.

A few days ago, Christian Nodal became a trend on social networks after it became known that the singer had been booed at his own concert in the state of Chihuahua.

The artist caused the annoyance of around 10 thousand attendees after taking the stage four hours late. The public was waiting for him at 8:00 p.m. but he did not show up until midnight.

However, now the reason why Nodal would have taken so long to come with his fans has been revealed.

What happened?

It was on the show Gossip No Likelast Thursday, where Elisa Beristain and Javier Ceriani revealed the reason for Christian’s tardiness. Apparently he was seized.

According to information from the drivers, after his arrival in Chihuahua, the famous man was seized from their instruments and sound equipment.

For that reason, the interpreter of “Ya no somos ni seremos” could not play before his hundreds of admirers, since his show was practically impossible.

It should be remembered that previously a businessman from Chihuahua had assured that a notification for breach of contract was waiting for the singer, so the alleged seizure that Christian suffered could be related to said lawsuit.

So far there are no more related details and he has stayed out of the matter.