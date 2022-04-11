They seize luxurious assets of ‘One, Two, Three’ acquired with drug money

The seized assets were valued at more than 11,000 million pesos and were in the name of Nelson Eugenio Aristizábal, alias One, Two, Three, and his son, Nelson David Aristizabal. These are luxurious properties acquired, according to the Prosecutor’s Office, with the criminal proceeds of drug trafficking.

In total, 25 properties were seized for the purpose of domain extinction by the Prosecutor’s Office; 19 properties, between urban and rural, three companies and three commercial establishments located in Medellín, Itagüí, Sabaneta, Bello and Girardota in Antioquia and Tolú in Sucre.

“In development of the ‘Argenta’ strategy, ordered by the Attorney General of the Nation, Francisco Barbosa Delgado, to affect the illicit assets of drug trafficking groups, organized crime and delinquency; the Specialized Directorate for the Extinction of Domain Rights”, said the Prosecutor’s Office.

The probative material, according to the prosecuting entity, allowed to identify the goods that were in the name of the indicated drug trafficker, required by the United States justice as allegedly responsible for sending tons of cocaine to that country. Alias ​​One, Two, Three was part, according to information from the Prosecutor’s Office, of the criminal structure ‘La Oficina’ of Envigado.

“The investigation shows that these properties would belong to Nelson Eugenio Aristizábal, alias ‘One, Two, Three’; and his son, Nelson David Aristizábal, who would have assumed the administration of her father’s estate, a man accused by the United States of integrating the criminal structure ‘La Oficina’ and to send cocaine to that country,” said the director of Domain Right Extinction, Liliana Patricia Donado.

The properties that were subject to domain extinction will pass to the administration of the State through the Special Assets Society, the entity that is in charge of managing the assets that are seized in the processes carried out by the Prosecutor’s Office: “The Specialized Directorate for the Extinction of Ownership Rights imposed precautionary measures on 25 assets that, supposedly, were acquired with money from transnational drug trafficking.”

Operation Argent

Since the beginning of his administration as Attorney General, Francisco Barbosa anticipated that he would lead a fight against the criminal finances of criminal groups in the country; That was the beginning of the so-called Argenta operation, the strategy to directly attack the pockets of criminals.

Within the framework of this operation, the Prosecutor’s Office has achieved the seizure of assets for more than 22 billion pesos that immediately went to the Special Assets Society for its administration, sale or handling.

“In 110 actions they affected common delinquency, 46 drug trafficking groups, 16 networks linked to economic crimes, 15 those involved in corruption cases, 11 to the ‘Clan del Golfo’, 6 to those responsible for affecting natural resources, 6 to the ELN and 5 to the dissidents of the extinct FARC”, pointed out the director of domain extinction of the Prosecutor’s Office when delivering the balance.

The domain extinction operations were extended to all kinds of criminal groups such as the Clan del Golfo, the FARC dissidents and the ELN. Seizures were even made to criminal groups dedicated to drug micro-trafficking, human trafficking, homicide and extortion.

“As part of one of the most outstanding investigative strategies of the year, the assets of several of the protagonists of corruption scandals were seized, such as the direction of rulings in high judicial instances, the Tunjuelo – Canoas interconnector, the irregular delivery of subsidies for Social Interest Housing, among other facts, ”explained the Prosecutor’s Office.