They seize stash of 700 packages of cocaine in SPM and arrest two people

Two arrested and 700 packages of presumably cocaine seizedwas the result of the most recent operation of the Dominican authorities against drug trafficking.

The seizure was made in the province of San Pedro de Macorís (SPM), after agents from the National Drug Control Directorate (DNCD) and military personnel, as part of the process of national and international cooperation, They received reports that the occupants of a speedboat (Eduardoño type) were sighted to the south of the coasts of the aforementioned province, intending to introduce an undetermined amount of narcotics into Dominican territory.

That was how the naval and air units were activated, which began the persecution operation by air, sea and land, that lasted several hours, managing to intercept the boat of about 27 feet in length, where they arrested two Dominicans and seized 24 sacks containing the 700 blocks of alleged cocaine.

“The occupants of the boat arrived at Dominican coasts from South Americaas established in the first reports of the investigation” indicates the note.

In the joint operation, two outboard motors of 75 horsepower each, 14 jugs of fuel, radio navigation equipment and other evidence were seized.

Also, according to the press release, the detainees are in the hands of the Public Ministry of San Pedro de Macorís to learn about coercive measures in the next few hours, while the investigation is deepened to determine if there are others involved in the case.

The DNCD, the Dominican Republic Navy, the Air Force and State intelligence agencies participated in the operation, under the coordination of the Public Ministry.

seizures

The Dominican authorities have confiscated only in the month of April, 7, 167 kilograms of cocaine (7.1 tons).

The 700 packages, occupied in this new operation, are being sent under chain of custody to the National Institute of Forensic Sciences (Inacif) for analysis, to determine the exact type and weight of the substance.