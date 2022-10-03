They sell expired duralgins in Cuban pharmacies

For several days, Santa Clara pharmacies sold duralgins that were about to expire. This medicine was produced in China in September 2020, and its expiration date clearly indicates that it is in September 2022.

Despite this, people quickly went to pharmacies to purchase this product, which had been in short supply for months. In addition, as Cubans have already learned in these years of harsh crisis, medicines remain valid for a time beyond the date established by the manufacturer. Signs to take into account in this regard are the change in color or composition.

The cost of a package of expired duralgins, with three blisters or strips each, is $12 Cuban pesos, very cheap in the current context. Keep in mind that in the informal market a single strip can cost from $200 to $300 Cuban pesos.

The question that many ask themselves, then, is in what warehouse and for what purpose were these duralgines kept? Why didn’t they put them up for sale sooner? Or did Cuba buy them at a lower price because they were about to expire?

No official media has made mention of this matter.

Lack of medicines in Cuba

One of the main concerns of Cubans is the lack of medicines. Long queues are formed in pharmacies when they sell some deficit. Meanwhile, a black market has flourished from the purchases made by hundreds of Cubans abroad.

Through the Internet and social networks, everything from painkillers to next-generation antibiotics, as well as disposable medical supplies, are bought and sold.

Recently it was news that the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) will give Cuba a credit of 46 million dollars. The money will be used for the production of medicines and medical equipment. The credit seeks to support the Cuban pharmaceutical industry in the midst of a sustained crisis in the acquisition of raw materials due to lack of funds.

The money will go to the production of injectable antibiotics, serums, generic and biosimilar drugs, medical equipment and diagnostics. The emphasis is on those destined to deal with COVID-19 and other communicable diseases.