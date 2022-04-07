They sell FIFA 22 with Ibai Llanos on the cover for 15 times its value

ANDxclusivity. That concept so hackneyed and desired in equal parts. If something is unique, its value goes up, by the very principle of an economy based on supply and demand.. The video game industry is no stranger to this fact and there are numerous examples that we can find throughout history, but the latter fully touches PS5, FIFA 22 and Ibai Llanos.

This phenomenon has become topical again after a lucky internet user put up for sale a limited edition of FIFA 22 for PS5 that includes Ibai Llanos on the cover. This happened through a famous second-hand application, in which a user assured that the units of the aforementioned product were limited to a total of six.

PS5 FIFA 22 with Ibai Llanos on the cover, for sale for 900 euros

The user in question received the limited edition of FIFA 22 from Ibai Llanos through a raffle during last Christmas, and is currently putting it up for sale under the following description: “Ibai Llanos game in collaboration with FIFA 22. The only way to have it was through a giveaway on Twitch. This game is not available anywhere”.

In addition, the user added that it is a “limited, unique and collector’s edition that only six people in the world have. The game is in perfect condition, sealed and unused. I keep the original mail package from when I bought it.” they sent”. Everything This hodgepodge of elements caused the seller to put a starting price of up to 900 euros, almost 15 times the original price of FIFA 22.

The seller added that he had crossed out Carmen’s personal information, which he describes as a partner of Ibai Llanos, whom he addressed in the post scriptum: “Ibai, if you read this, forgive me. Give me a Secretlab chair and I won’t sell it. Long live KOI”. Despite this honest comment, social networks have not been slow to rant.

After several hours of controversy, the seller came to light by replying to the tweet in question: “The boy who placed the ad was me. Things are not what they seem and I understand that they are criticized. I have been wrong about certain things that I apologize and I didn’t realize I did wrong. The raffle was in October and the fact that I was selling it now was because I wanted to buy myself a chair from Secretlab, and I’m sorry, I don’t have enough money.”