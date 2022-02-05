“They sell it right away!” and the Juve blitz takes off

But the market changes often unpredictably and, shortly after the middle of the month, attempts by some English clubs to sign Vlahovic in January are circulating with suspicion. Nothing particularly shocking so far. What inflamed Juventus’ January was the realization that Fiorentina and the player’s agents were dealing. In other words, La Viola had opened for sale immediately. This changed everything, but it did so within a dozen days of the end of the market. Enough to take Vlahovic? Yes, if you move with decision, compactness and coordination. Thus Juventus discovered that the new management team is already close-knit: Federico Cherubs he put opportunity on the table; Maurizio Arrivabene he moved, with a certain determination, to unblock any resistance by Fiorentina to the transfer of the striker to the hated Juventus. So, having obtained the green light, Cherubini took to the field and with his team he woven the negotiations with Fiorentina and with the player’s agents. The first was fairly quick, because the agreement was found without particular hitches and has not changed over the course of the days; the second a bit more complex, also for the commissions, which had already complicated the negotiations between the player and Fiorentina. But in the end, a team was found in good time also with the player and the sensational market deal was closed in a period of just over a week.

Not without some thrills in the last few days, when he entered the Tottenham by Fabio Paratici. The former Juventus ds had planned a summer assault on the striker, but he too was taken by surprise by Fiorentina’s willingness to make a winter sale, so he tried the blow by relaunching in a consistent way. And for a moment Vlahovic’s agents staggered, because the value of the offer was tempting. The striker’s desire to go to Juventus prevailed, without changing country and league, always a risk in the growth process. And tomorrow he will make his debut at the Stadium, twenty days after the very idea would have made many smile in the Continassa building.

All the insights on the edition of Tuttosport