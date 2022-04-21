They sell Juan Gabriel’s house in Sonora for 800 thousand dollars; preserves items and furniture of the artist

San Carlos Nuevo Guaymas.- The rest house of Juan Gabriellocated on the beach of San Carlos, New Guaymas, Sonora, is for sale at 800 thousand dollars; preserves the personal items and furniture of the artist.

The “Divo of Juarez”as he was known, passed away on August 28, 2016, in Santa Monica, United States, when he was 67 years old.

Read also: The day María Félix surrendered to Juan Gabriel

He liked to vacation on the beaches of this tourist pole, located on the shores of the Sea of ​​Cortez, with unique landscapes in the world.

Almost six years after his death, the sale of his house has been publicized by several real estate companies.

The house is located on Calle Almeja #147, in the Zona Dorada neighborhood.

It has 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, living room, dining room, hall, kitchen, terrace with sea view and garage for two cars.

Read also: International José José Day: “You are going to miss me” and 10 more successes to celebrate

Also, interior patio, balcony with panoramic view, stairs to go down to the beach, rear terrace with balcony.

It has anticyclonic windows, air conditioning, fountain, pool, garden furniture, equipped.

The artist’s mansion was built on a plot of 192 square meters.

This beach house was used by the singer and songwriter after performing musical tours.

Read also: Youtuber shot to death in Sinaloa had a history of carrying weapons

His stay in San Carlos was celebrated by visitors, since he always agreed to take pictures and even joked.

Many people visited this house known as “Geranio y Las Bugambilias” to take a selfie and then post on social media that they were outside Juan Gabriel’s house.

afcl/rcr