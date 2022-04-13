They send packages of marijuana as supposed medical books in Hernandarias

The shipment is consigned to the name of Néstor Antonio Benítez, who supposedly had to pick it up from the Salto del Guairá premises, sent by Joel Ramón Barrios Maldonado.

The pressed marijuana had been shipped as packages of groceries and medical books, in four cardboard boxes.

Two of the boxes allegedly contained packages of rice, feijão, sugar, among others, and the other two boxes contained books on Biochemistry, Gynecology and Obstetrics, Internal Medicine, Principles of Surgery, Anatomy, Vascular Medicine, among others, according to the description that could be read on the boxes.

Eugenio Vaesken, a lawyer for the firm, pointed out that they were collaborating with the investigation that began after the discovery and that the names of the sender and recipient of the cargo had been registered.

The van-type truck had left the agency located in Pedro Juan Caballero, passed through the agency in Asunción, Ciudad del Este and was on its way to Salto del Guairá. However, in the control at the Hernandarias customs post, it was frustrated that the drug would reach its destination.

The customs officers of the post gave the participation of the Anti-Drug Prosecutor and the Anti-Narcotics Police for the weighing and the primary field test.