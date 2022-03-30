They send to the Public Ministry requisition made to the Flying Fox

The spokesman for the Presidency, Homero Figueroa, stated this Tuesday that the national institutions involved in the investigation process of the megayacht flying fox they submitted to Public ministry the results of the requisition carried out on said vessel that is anchored in the don diego port of San Souci.

Figueroa maintained that the yacht is detained, because the investigation is being carried out and called to wait for the results of the investigation.

“The corresponding national institutions involved in this process have submitted the results of the search to the Public ministryis then in the research phase in the Public ministryas has been the tradition of this government,” he said.

He argued that the flying fox “It is in an investigation process, it is public that there was a joint collaborative action of North American organizations and national institutions to subject that yacht to investigation.”

“We must wait for the result of that investigation in the sphere of the Public Ministry and the options are simple. If something is found that conflicts with the legal regulations of the Dominican Republic, it will proceed according to the law and if there is nothing abnormal, it will proceed to release the yacht”Homer Figueroapresidential spokesman“

He explained that if there is no finding that conflicts with national regulations, the result will be to release the yacht.

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/03/29/calendario-homero-4b88976a-focus-0-0-895-573-6e2e227c.png The head of the Government Strategy and Communication Department, Homero Figueroa. (EXTERNAL SOURCE)

the yacht flying fox has been linked to a Russian oligarch and remains anchored in the don diego portin San Soucí, since last Monday 21.

The official stressed that “the search is a collaborative effort between the North American and Dominican institutions, but each institution has a different objective.”

“Remember that the requisition is a collaborative effort between North American and Dominican institutions, but each institution has a different objective, the Dominican institutions act in the sphere that the regulations allow and the investigation carried out by the Dominicans obeys a totally different objective than the the North American institution that was present in the Dominican Republic. We refer to the possible findings that the Dominican institution (Customs) may find in the raid on the yacht”, Figueroa explained in an interview on the program Hoy Mismo, by Color Vision.

the yacht

The Dominican Port Authority reported that the flying fox arrived in Santo Domingo from La Romana with a stay program from March 21 to 25 in order to replenish food, fuel and sanitize it, but did not set sail as planned after the investigation carried out by the authorities.

Inspectors from the General Directorate of Customs and the military were seen last Friday entering the flying foxinspecting the different levels of the ship, without revealing the findings of his visit to the ship.