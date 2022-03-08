“They sent me to the U-21 for not trying hard and I had a hernia…”

Former world champion and current Prime Video consultant, Thierry Henry, fights to see broken the taboo of the mental health of footballers. The former Barcelona player, in an interview in L’Equipe, has no qualms about telling hard times that he went through in his career and was overwhelmed. That is why he goes out to defend players like Sergio Ramos, Neymar or Messi. Henry says he never said it was wrong in the locker room, even though it was. And he never cried, something he does now.

“Neymar has spoken many times in his last interviews about his well-being, about the pressure… So my first thought was: ‘Is he okay? Keep going’. He speaks but can we hear him? Ask for help, there are things in your head, like any human being.”

“When Lionel cried leaving Barcelona, ​​it wasn’t scheduled. When you think you’re never going to leave somewhere and suddenly it happens, it creates an emotional shock.”

He also admits that this welfare could be key in the Messi case. “When we talk about Messi or Neymar, exceptional players, we forget too much about this dimension. When Lionel cried leaving Barcelona, ​​he was not scheduled. When you think you’re never going to leave somewhere and it suddenly happens, it creates an emotional shock. People say: ”Yes, but he is fine, he has everything you need in Paris”. But it is not so obvious. When I left Arsenal for Barcelona (in 2007) it took me a year to get well… I come in injured, I’m going through a divorce, I have to learn a new system, you mix it all up, keep playing the mind.”

“I don’t know how people would react if a footballer spoke like Biles or Osaka at the end of a match, explaining that he wasn’t mentally well. In my time it was much more difficult, totally taboo. Even in the group. You came to the locker room: ‘Are you okay? Yes, although things were not going well. Did you sleep well ? Yes, even if it wasn’t the case. You have a pain? No, even if you were in pain. Today, a player can open up more. But if you admit that mentally you are not well, it can take a lot from you in the next game.”

“Mentally it burns a World Cup, whether you win it or not. It takes emotional time to move on. It happened to me. From the post-1998… 1996 I did the Euro (Under 18), 1997 the U20 World Cup and 1998 the World Cup. I got them between my holidays from 17 to 20 years old. Result, a herniated disc. I’ll always remember, they had sent me back to the Under-21s because, supposedly, I wasn’t making the effort anymore. Crying was impossible. You couldn’t show your weaknesses,” he began explaining.

“I’m talking to Domenech at Clairefontaine, I turn around and suddenly I can’t move. The reactions at that moment were: ‘He doesn’t want to play anymore.’ No, he had a hernia.”

And then he tells another anecdote from later: “I’m talking to Domenech in Clairefontaine, I turn around and suddenly I can’t move. The reactions at that time were: ‘he doesn’t want to play anymore’. No, he had a hernia. Do you want me to list the number of games without a break for three years? Do we remember at this moment that Sergio Ramos has been playing every game for seventeen years? It is normal that at some point his body alerts him “.