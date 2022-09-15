They sentence Walter Baten Cuyuch, who assaulted a girl after being rescued from a well

The MP details that it established that the victim was 9 years old when she was rescued from a well located in the Pacajay farmhouse, Cruz Blanca village, San Juan Sacatepéquez, on August 20, 2020.

The Public Ministry reported that Walter Baten Cuyuch was sentenced to two years in prison, based on the evidence presented by the Office of the Prosecutor for Children and Adolescents, which showed that he committed the crime of mistreatment of minors.

The MP details that in accordance with the provisions of article 50 of the Criminal Code, all sentences that do not exceed 5 years in prison are commutable, with some specific exceptions, so in this case Baten’s sentence is commutable.

The agression

On August 20, 2020, the minor, Baten’s younger sister, had accidentally fallen into a well and was rescued by neighbors, but after putting her to safety, he attacked her with a strap.

Neighbors of the community recorded the incident and a video that went viral on social networks shows when Baten assaults his younger sister.

This situation generated repudiation in society and that is why the authorities proceeded to follow up on the case.

On August 21 of that year, the Attorney General’s Office (PGN) reported that a work team was delegated to San Juan Sacatepéquez to rescue a minor who was assaulted after falling into a well.

According to the PGN, a total of four girls were rescued in that place, the youngest in the video and three of her cousins, daughters of the aggressor.

The PGN explained that the team that went to the place determined that the other three small girls were at risk, so they proceeded to protect them.

That same day, the authorities also reported the capture of Walter Baten Cuyuch in a sector of the Guatemalan capital.

On August 24, Baten was linked to criminal proceedings by a court of the Comprehensive Care Model for Children and Adolescents (Maina).

Baten was placed under house arrest and not fined.