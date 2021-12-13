they separate from singer Will Smith

The ARTIFICIAL BRAIN separated from their singer Will Smith.

Here is the statement from the band:

“We have to make the difficult announcement that we have separated from our singer, Will, for personal reasons. Our third album, which is currently being mixed and mastered by Colin Marston to the The Thousand Caves, will be our last recording together. We are proud of all the work we have done with Will over the past ten years and we can’t wait for all of you to hear this latest effort closing the first phase of ARTIFICIAL BRAIN. On our next tour with the INTER ARMA the role of singer will be taken by Paulo Paguntalan (MIASMATIC NECROSIS, EDENIC PAST, UNDECIPHERED), who has collaborated with the band over the years and appeared on our previous albums. We have full confidence in Paulo, and we are grateful for your availability for these dates. You can keep listening Will perform with Long Island legends AFTERBIRTH, who recently signed up for the Willowtip Records, but also in his newest band, REEKING AURA, for which he is working hard on their debut album. Finally, you can also listen to him on his fantastic podcast, ‘The Heavy Hole‘, a show in which he conducts thoughtful and engaging interviews with prominent figures from the past, present and future of extreme metal. We still believe she is one of the best singers in the genre, and we are really excited to share what she will do next. We wish him the best of luck and ask you to respect our privacy and his in the coming weeks. “