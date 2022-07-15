They share details of the possible car involved in an accident in which a woman was run over in Peñuelas

The Homicide Division of the Criminal Investigation Corps (CIC) of Ponce shared this afternoon details of the alleged vehicle related to the accident in which she was run over and died Rebecca Lee Becicka41 years old, last Tuesday night in Penuelas.

In interview with The new daythe director of said division, Herminio Ramos Rivera, specified that they have not occupied the bus nor do they have it located, but rather corroborated information that emerges from the occupation of several pieces of evidence in the place where the events occurred. The impact occurred on highway 2, kilometer 215.7, at the height of the Tallaboa neighborhood.

“It is a Ram, gray color and from the year 2021, based on the pieces (parts of the bus) that were found at the scene. These parts have particular characteristics and a particular numbering and it was corroborated and searched for (vehicle information)”explained the lieutenant by telephone.

Regarding the license plate of the vehicle, he said that they have not validated that detail, a reason that has prevented them from identifying the name of the owner that appears in the registry of the Department of Transportation and Public Works (DTOP).

The idea with sharing the information, he stressed, is that citizens can help identify a vehicle similar to the one outlined in this story and that they contact the Police as soon as they have details that help intervene with the driver.

“That they call us at (787) 343-2020 or (787) 284-4040, which is the Ponce headquarters,” he said.

“We are going to find this person (driver involved). We are taking recordings from security cameras in the area and the people who were sharing with the lady that night are being interviewed again. Let there be no doubt that we are going to find the person responsible for this accident”Ramos Rivera assured.

Earlier, the rector of the Mayagüez University Campus (RUM) of the University of Puerto Rico (UPR), Agustin Rullan Toroexpressed his condolences for the death of Becicka, who was a doctoral student at UPRM.

“We deeply regret the fortuitous loss of a talent that was at the service of marine environmental conservation. We share a solidarity hug from the collegiate family to all their loved ones. Rest in peace!” she stressed.

Becicka was a native of Baltimore, in the state of Maryland. He earned his bachelor’s degree in Fisheries and Aquatic Ecology from Oklahoma State University. At UPRM she was pursuing her doctoral degree in Biological Oceanography, from the Department of Marine Sciences (CIMA).

Rullán Toro explained that, at the time of his death, Becicka was working on his thesis, “Lionfish life-history characteristics and spatial patterns in southwest Puerto Rico” (Characteristics of the life history and spatial patterns of the lionfish in southwestern Puerto Rico), under the tutelage of Dr. Richard Appeldoornprofessor at CIMA.

As part of her research, she conducted visual surveys and sampling of the invasive lionfish, Pterois volitans, in Puerto Rico, as a certified diver with the American Academy of Underwater Sciences.

His research interests included: fisheries biology, ecosystem-based fisheries management, habitat association and community structure of coral reefs, and ichthyology.

According to the police investigation, the RAM bus was traveling along the road at around 10:30 pm when it hit the victim with the front of its vehicle. The events occurred in the lanes heading from Ponce to Guayanilla.

This is the second UPRM student to die on the country’s roads this month. Last Sunday, July 3, the university student died Leandra Nicole Ramos Medina22 years old, in a traffic accident in watery. The young woman graduated from a high school on June 10.