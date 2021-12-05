They shoot a dog in the street and kidnap it to sell it to the slaughterhouse. It’s the owners’ nightmare in Vietnam

It is 6.46 am on the morning of December 3rd. We are on a street in District 12 of Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. As in the whole country, the flow of people on mopeds is already considerable at that time. But soon the security cameras of a house are about to record the nightmare of many dog ​​owners in many areas of Vietnam: four boys on two mopeds slow down, one of them has a stun gun in his hand and points it towards a four-legged black man who is walking on the sidewalk. An electric shock and the dog falls to the ground, unable to escape.



One of the thieves shoots the dog, a few meters away is the owner with the shirt with horizontal stripes

Nearby, however, there is Nguyen Huu Duc, the owner of the dog, who witnesses the scene and tries to help him by attacking one of the criminals.



The owner tries to intervene by hitting one of the thieves

But it’s all in vain: one of the boys points the electric gun at him and threatens to shoot him. Another comes to give him a strong hand and takes the dog by the paw, loads him on the motorbike and with his three accomplices goes away with his prey.







The thieves take the stunned dog away

The owner, a 56-year-old, is left with only the tears and shock of seeing his dog with whom he had lived with for over 10 years taken away.

The hallucinating scene, however, is not an exception, on the contrary: dog thieves in Vietnam are increasingly common, even in the cities. Animals that are then sent to slaughterhouses where their meat is still in great demand on local markets.

The Vietnamese newspaper Baomoi reports that last July a man and his daughter experienced the same shocking experience: they were washing dishes on the sidewalk of Binh Trieu Street, in the city of Hoc Mon, when two young people approached and fired a gun. to their dog. The man reacted by throwing them a bucket and the daughter intervened to help him, but the two boys sprayed pepper spray at him. A similar episode occurred in January in the municipality of Vinh Loc A, Binh Chanh district, where a man intervened to defend his dog while the thieves were loading him into a car. The thieves reacted and hit him with an electric shock that made him fall to the ground in excruciating suffering.

The gangs of thieves, more and more young and willing to do anything to take home earnings on the skin of the dogs, are increasingly aggressive and also for this reason the owners begin to be afraid to react in these cases.

The phenomenon of the kidnapping of owned dogs is increasingly widespread and the lack of complaints, even those for fear of retaliation, does not help to define its real size. But there is a condemnation that hints at how vast this phenomenon is: in February 2020, the people’s court of Thanh Hoa province opened a trial against 35-year-old Le Thi Phuong accused of being responsible for a round of even dog kidnappings. 100 tons of meat which he sold for about 45-50 thousand dong per kilogram (about 1.8 euros per kilogram). The man, formerly dedicated to thefts from homes, built a large cellar inside which he crammed the dogs stolen from the owners. Chilli powder, adhesive tape, steel wire and tools for catching dogs were also found in his home.

To understand how determined he was in his criminal activity, the court said that in just two days, on 14 and 15 September 2019, his gang kidnapped 21 dogs weighing 253 kg, equal to over 17.7 million dong. (about 684 euros). After being captured, he himself admitted to having kidnapped dogs weighing over 100 tons in more than a year. Based on the nature and gravity of his crimes, the court sentenced him to 30 months in prison, while the other accomplices of his gang, six people in all, were sentenced to sentences ranging between 28 and 26 months in prison.

But despite these penalties, the criminal phenomenon does not stop.

Follow LaZampa.it on Facebook (click here), Twitter (click here) and Instagram (click here)

Don’t miss the best news and stories from LaZampa, subscribe to the free weekly newsletter (click here)

– The miracle of Luna, the paralyzed dog started walking again

– Thus trained dogs improve the lives of deaf people

– Dog breaks paw, owners dump him in a bin instead of taking him to the vet

– Cat with a very serious eye ulcer comes back to see

– “They bring diseases”, “they cause psychological damage”, Iran thinks of a law against dogs and cats. But it is a battle to save them

– First sighting of a wild cat in eastern Trentino

– An amendment has been tabled to stop the selective culling of male chicks

– Transporting animals, the European Parliament asks for more respect for their well-being: reduced times and cameras to monitor violations

– He risks drowning, the firefighters save the life of a dog who fell in the Rosamarina dam

– The story of Blackjack, the abandoned dog chained behind a dumpster still wearing the bow tie

– A boy was injured while saving a dog that fell from the fourth floor of an apartment

– Elle magazine excludes furs from publications for a “more human fashion”

– A cat got stuck in a tree for five days, it took a brilliant idea and more than 30 people to get it down

– He watched over the dead owner until the end, after two years that faithful dog is still looking for a home

– A cat saves the owner from a poisonous snake hiding in the shopping bag

– Australia, Sydney prepares new measures to protect koalas

– “Enough ‘wandering cats’ and mandatory leash and harness to leave the house”: the new law in Australia

– An agreement has been reached for the Giglio mouflons: they will not be killed, but taken away from the island

– The story of Cluster, the Turin cat whose life is worth less than an electric waste bin

– The happy ending story of Bluebelle, the dog abandoned in a parking lot with its kennel

– They do not have the documents to board the dog on the flight: they leave the same leaving him tied to a pole outside the airport

– Poisoned dog in the Bolognese area, his family puts a “bounty” of 3 thousand euros

– Set his Pit Bull on a cat causing death, condemned and also denounced for mistreating his dog

– Five cats who were orphaned too early are adopted by a dog

– Winston, the dog who grew up with cats purrs every time he is stroked

– The paths of a woman and a cat cross, she puts it in her backpack and rides home, changing her life

– A child helps dogs find a home by reading books and making videos to them

– Boy leaves his new bedroom for 5 minutes and when he comes back he finds a cat watching him

– “We didn’t make it in time”. It is the story of Alfio, the dog who died the night before leaving for his adoptive family

– A woman saves a dog trapped in its fur and changes its life

– Chihuahua dog recovered from cancer and adopted after 17 chemo cycles

– Sunny’s little body is so ravaged by mange it doesn’t even look like a dog anymore

– A blind dog can tell when she is going to the park, and her video moves the web

– A fox enters the field during a football game to applause from the audience

– Shakira, the dog with the Ibd abandoned due to his illness, has found a home thanks to La Zampa

– Ernest, the cat with the shaking head, is ready to find a family forever

– For grandfather Tuto, Christmas has already arrived: the elderly dog ​​”who knows how to love” has found a home thanks to LaZampa

– I’m Poldo, a dog born hunter. But now I am redeemed and I like it