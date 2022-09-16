They shoot a woman who followed the driver who crashed her car in Bayamón

Police investigate a shooting attack against a woman who followed the driver who crashed her car in Bayamón.

The events were reported at around 9:29 p.m. yesterday, on the PR-5 highway, intersection with the PR-855 highway.

In a press release, the Uniformada indicated that the victim was traveling along the aforementioned road when “she had a car accident, where the party involved fled.”

“Then, the woman followed up on the vehicle that hit her, reaching the area of ​​a garage on Nelson Martínez Avenue,” the police report said.

In that place, the victim “hears some shots that hit his vehicle”, specifically “in the front window and in the driver’s area”.

The victim sustained gunshot wounds to his right hand, so he was transported in a private vehicle to an area hospital in stable condition.

They arrest the alleged perpetrator of the aggression and the crash

In the morning hours today, Police reported that officers arrested the man who allegedly shot the woman.

In a press release, the Police identified him as Jatzen Joel Pérez Martínez, 25 years old.

The police report alleges that the individual, “once intercepted, fired several shots at the victim, who was injured.”

He added that in a short time agents who were on preventive patrol arrived and were able to arrest “the driver, who also had mechanical damage due to the crash.”

The detainee was seized with an illegal Glock brand pistol, caliber. 45, with 48 bullets and three chargers. He was taken to the Bayamón Command, where he awaits the possible filing of charges.

Agent David Gómez, attached to the Aggressions division of the Bayamón Criminal Investigation Corps, took charge of the investigation.