They shoot Brian ‘Egg’ Lozano’s car in Uruguay

Terrible moment experienced by the Uruguayan midfielder from Club Santos Laguna, Brian ‘Huevo’ Lozano, after he visited his native country during the holidays, this after being eliminated from the 2022 Closing Tournament of Liga MX.

The offensive medium reported the events for the radio program Sport & Show (Sport 890) from Uruguay; According to the ‘Egg’, he went to the neighborhood where he grew up called Lavalleja, to visit his grandmother, also thinking of resting from the courts, however, his tranquility was interrupted after a car passed by releasing bursts, hitting some bullets in the car where it arrived.

“Two days ago I went to eat at my grandmother’s, who still lives in the neighborhood, they passed by in a car and fired a burst with a machine gun. They hit the car in which I had gone to see her,” Lozano said.

While recounting the events, the Comarca Lagunera jersey 10 recalled how he lived in the neighborhood and the violence that had been perceived since he played soccer in the street.

“I grew up in the Lavalleja neighborhood, stuck at 40 weeks. As a boy I lived many moments where you went out to play soccer and a shootout broke out and you didn’t know what you could find “he remembered.

“It was very difficult not to follow the path of drugs or crime, I chose not to follow it and dedicate myself to soccer. Today I still go to the neighborhood where I grew up because I have family and friends there, it is impossible not to go”he added.