They shoot the dog in the street and kidnap it under the eyes of the owner to sell it to the slaughterhouse

It all lasted less than a minute. A few seconds of dramatic madness which, as documented by the surveillance cameras placed along the street, tell the drama of the kidnappings of dogs in Vietnam. It all started yesterday morning when, on a street in District 12 of Ho Chi Minh City, in Vietnam, someone notices that something is wrong. It’s just after 6:40 and there are still few people around. On the street, in fact, in addition to a couple of motorcycles with four ugly thugs on board who seem to be looking for someone or something, there is not even a dog. Actually no, unfortunately there is a dog. He is black, about twenty kilos, and runs as if chased by no one knows who. At that point, Mr. Nguyen Huu Duc, 56, who has just opened the door, finds himself in the middle of something that he doesn’t understand for the moment but which, however, will terrify him.

In fact, one of the boys on the motorbike takes out an electric pistol, points it at the dog and shoots. The blow stuns the animal instantly. So, for what appears to be a veritable gang of dog kidnappers destined for slaughter, recovering him and taking him away at full throttle is now child’s play.

Ownership of the dog in shock

And the man? Under shock, as reported by the Vietnamese newspaper Baomoi which released the images we publish, he would have tried in vain to stop the kidnappers who, in response, tried to stun him too.

Dog trafficking

The trafficking of dogs, even of property, represents a serious danger for animals and, as we have seen, owners. The hired men, mostly very young, for little money are willing to do anything to get dogs that are transformed into fresh meat. Every year, in countries like Korea, China and Vietnam, the number of dogs and cats that have disappeared and reappear in pieces in the pan is enormous. So many that, by now, they are no longer counted.