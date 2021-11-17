“They shouldn’t have let her go home”

A young couple of San Diego, California, was arrested on suspicion of killing their three-month-old baby just weeks after the baby was returned to her parents by social services. Elizabeth Ucman, 22 years old, and Brandon Copeland, 21, were charged with first degree murder following the death of their daughter Dalila, NBC San Diego reported.

Police responded to a 911 call for a minor red code that showed no signs of life. The call was received from the Colina Del Sol neighborhood in northeastern San Diego around 11:15 pm Wednesday. Emergency medical services personnel arrived shortly after the alarm and tried to rescue the child as they rushed her to the hospital, where she was unfortunately pronounced dead. “We will not make any further comments or provide any further information at this time,” San Diego Police Homicide Lieutenant Andra Brown said in a news release.

Ms. Ucman’s grandmother, Adrienne Arnett, the child’s great-grandmother, said the little girl was abused before she died. “Dalila was badly injured, and how are babies injured?” They just stand there. At the most you can pamper them … God knows what the child suffered from the moment they got their hands on her. The social services had been told by all of us that it was dangerous to bring her home to her parents. ‘

