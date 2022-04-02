They show Ángela Aguilar rudely treating an old man

The American-born singer was harshly criticized on social media for her recent action.

Angela Aguilarfamous Mexican regional singer, was severely criticized on social networks.

And it is that it went viral tik tok where is displayed “presumably” rude to an older adult who opened the door for her.

In the famous social network it is pointed out that the young woman was very rude to an employee who helped her get out of a building.

According to the images, the famous went out in the company of her brother and her father, Pepe Aguilar.

For this, an employee, an older adult, opened the glass door to make it more spacious.

When he passed the huge glass door, Angelawho was carrying his pet pug, did not stop to say thank you, which is why he sparked a whole debate on social networks.

Ángela Aguilar unleashes the debate…

The video where this attitude is shown filled the famous young woman with negative comments.

In addition, many accused her of being rude. “You feel the eighth wonder of the world”, “Humility above all else”, “It was not difficult to say thank you”, stated some netizens.

Recently, it was known that Ana Barbara assured that Angela Aguilar stole a song from Belinda and made it a hit.

The composer assured that originally the lyrics had been offered to Belinda, but finally it was Angela who sang it

This is the topic titled “Actually”which is his authorship, also of the Mexican regional genre.

It was before the pandemic when it was officially acquired by the youngest daughter of Pepe Aguilar.

“He wrote to me Anawho is a close friend of my dad, is like my dear aunt, because she has known me since I was a child”counted Angela.

In addition, the young woman added: “She asked me how I liked the song. I loved her, I asked her for it”.

Currently and with only 18 years, the artist exceeds more than 8 million followers on Instagram.

