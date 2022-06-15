They show “permanent damage” that Kim Kardashian caused to Marilyn Monroe’s dress

Kim Kardashian is frequently in the eye of the hurricane.

The model and businesswoman made an impact the day she appeared at the 2022 Met Gala, wearing the dress Marilyn Monroe wore in 1962, when she sang “Happy birthday, Mr. President” to John F. Kennedy at Madison Square Garden.

However, having worn that dress transcended the red carpet and one of its first consequences was that it ended up causing changes in the statutes of the International Council of Museums (ICOM for its acronym in English), which publicly determined through a statement, the May 13, 2022, the prohibition to use fashion pieces that due to their characteristics are irreplaceable, by celebrities.

Over the last few days @PuawaiCairns has called us out over our statement about wearing historic dress from museum collections following Kim Kardashian’s appearance at the Met Gala in a dress famously worn by Marilyn Monroe. In this thread we’d like to respond & apologize. 1/9 — ICOM Costume (@ICOMCostume) May 16, 2022

“Historical garments must not be used by anyone, neither public nor private figures. It is better to prevent than to cure the damage. Improper treatment will destroy an object forever,” the organization said.

The before and after of Marilyn Monroe’s dress

In the moments after the MET Gala there were videos in which it was appreciated that Kardashian did not “enter” Monroe’s dress, despite the fact that she claimed to have lost 8 kilos for the event.

Following the media scandal, this Tuesday, the Instagram account identified as “marilynmonroecollection” released several photos of the dress before and after Kim Kardashian wore it.

In the images, slight tears can be seen in the fabric and specifically, in the dress jewelry, which has already raised the debate about the use of garments that are considered historical.