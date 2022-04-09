They sign a player who broke it in the NBA 2022

It’s time to think about the future and stop lamenting. That should be the mindset of the management of Los Angeles Lakers right now. A Lebron James He doesn’t have much time left and they shouldn’t waste another season of NBA with him, because it could be his last.

But that is the job of the general manager and the executives. The Lakers GM, Rob Pelinka, did what he could to take this team to the top. And more bad than good, the season should serve to avoid repeating mistakes, but it wasn’t all bad, there were salvageable things.

Although the exchange to get to Russell Westbrookor the signature of veterans such as Trevor Ariza, were questionable movement, there were positive additions. One of them came out of necessity and will now be a fixture for the near future.

When Anthony Davis was injured, and DeAndre Jordan had been cut, the team needed help from a G-League player whom they signed to a two-way deal so that, along with Dwight Howard, be the pivot of the franchise. He did so well that today he received the award from him.

Lakers sign Wenyen Gabriel

According to Shams Charania, of TheAthletic, the Lakers signed Wenyen Gabriel with a contract of two years and a team option on the third. The 25-year-old gets his reward after playing 24 games in Los Angeles and being one of the few positive faces.