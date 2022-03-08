2022-03-06
Olympia received a “slap” after fall 0-1 against Victoria on his return to National Stadium and lose the lead Clausura 2022 in the National League.
The Argentine coach Pablo Lavallen Nothing happy came out of the press conference after the game, which featured “childish mistakes” and what always happens, “wasting time” by the rival.
The former sabalero technician classified the first round of the tournament as regular, as well as reproached the fact of not winning any of the four important games (the classics). If you don’t reverse the situation, Lavallen is aware that the Olympia will make a decision regarding his position as DT.
– The conference –
Loss to Victoria
“I take responsibility for the team’s downfall. The match was defined by a penalty from a childish error from a ball that we could calmly control or clear in another way. Then we had six or seven scoring chances, including a post, but we couldn’t convert. And as usually happens in football in our league, the one who scores first defends himself, loses time, and a lot of other things that make us desperate. I try to give my best in each game, I considered that in the last game of the first round I should have the best I had on the pitch. We tried to generate play, sometimes we couldn’t. We had to lose against a team that did very little. If I had to define (the game), they slapped us and the crown fell at home where we constantly struggled to play”.
Unsuccessful return to the National
“The players know the Nacional. Not having played can prevent you from having a record of how the pitch is, but there is no excuse. We didn’t take advantage of being local, the team received a very hard blow”.
regular first round
“It was a first round in which he got to know his rivals. A regular lap, if we had won the game with authority, as we thought we would, it would have been a good one. We will try in the second round to straighten the path, knowing that what happened, happened; start from scratch and give ourselves a bath of humility. The one who is better will play and there will be no type of concessions for anyone. Today they hit us a ‘cross’ in the jaw and knocked down our crown, and it’s good that it happens to us because surely next day we won’t play like the champion. We will play as equals against any team and make the sacrifices that each game implies to try to win. The demand that I feel as a coach for being in the lead, I will also pass on to the players”.
No wins in the four important duels
“You made a barbaric comment to me. That is something that I would have to solve as a coach and head of the squad, if not, the outcome will be more than known. I will try to get them to give me an answer, as well as to convince them of a way, but that way of playing requires all the ingredients that we must have to play a football match, such as dedication, concentration and personality. The fact that we didn’t win the important games is up to me to try to reverse it and if I can’t, the club will decide what happens, it will dig deep. I’ll do my best, I’ll try to get the players to explain to me what’s going on because the truth is I don’t have an answer to give”.