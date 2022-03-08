2022-03-06

Olympia received a “slap” after fall 0-1 against Victoria on his return to National Stadium and lose the lead Clausura 2022 in the National League. The Argentine coach Pablo Lavallen Nothing happy came out of the press conference after the game, which featured “childish mistakes” and what always happens, “wasting time” by the rival. The former sabalero technician classified the first round of the tournament as regular, as well as reproached the fact of not winning any of the four important games (the classics). If you don’t reverse the situation, Lavallen is aware that the Olympia will make a decision regarding his position as DT.

– The conference – Loss to Victoria “I take responsibility for the team’s downfall. The match was defined by a penalty from a childish error from a ball that we could calmly control or clear in another way. Then we had six or seven scoring chances, including a post, but we couldn’t convert. And as usually happens in football in our league, the one who scores first defends himself, loses time, and a lot of other things that make us desperate. I try to give my best in each game, I considered that in the last game of the first round I should have the best I had on the pitch. We tried to generate play, sometimes we couldn’t. We had to lose against a team that did very little. If I had to define (the game), they slapped us and the crown fell at home where we constantly struggled to play”. Unsuccessful return to the National “The players know the Nacional. Not having played can prevent you from having a record of how the pitch is, but there is no excuse. We didn’t take advantage of being local, the team received a very hard blow”.