They solve the crime of a woman in the United States 46 years later thanks to a cup of coffee in an airport

Justice was slow but it came in the case of a 19-year-old woman who was brutally murdered in Pennsylvania. For almost five decades, his story was one of many that remain unfinished, but what was recently learned is a sign of the persistence of the authorities who They preserved the evidence and closely followed the suspect until they identified him..

“This arrest marks the beginning of the criminal process in the case of oldest unsolved homicide in Lancaster Countyand we hope it brings some sense of relief to the victim’s loved ones and to members of the community who for the past 46 years have had no answers,” District Attorney Heather Adams told a news conference.

The authorities of the district of Lancaster, in Pennsylvania, did extensive DNA identification work together with an expert genetics investigator to find the culprit of the murder of Lindy Sue Biechler

December 5, 1975, seemed to be an ordinary day in the life of Lindy Sue Biechler, who went to work at a florist and completed several tasks on her way out: she went to her husband’s office for a check, cashed it, and then bought groceries at the supermarket. The tragic murder occurred when she came home and was attacked while she was putting away her groceries, between 6:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. According to the authorities, a man entered the house between those hours with the intention of sexually assaulting her and stabbed her 19 times.

In a terrible image for her uncles, Lindy was found around 8:42 p.m. with a knife stuck in her neck. The hypothesis of an intruder in the house was rejected at the time because they found no evidence of a forced lock, instead, The relatives recalled that she stated that she felt watched and persecuted weeks before this outcome.

Although they did not obtain great clues at the scene, the authorities deduced from a fingerprint that the killer was a man and collected DNA samples. In 1997, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office finally profiled a subject who was not identified because he had no criminal record. For years they interviewed hundreds of people and followed dozens of clues without success to find the culprit.

In 2020, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Open Cases Unit made use of the latest technology in DNA recognition and it was at that time that David Sinopoli, arrested today, entered the list of suspects. An expert in genetic genealogy, Cece Moore, discovered that the subject in question had Italian ancestry and that allowed to close the search perimeter.

Cece Moore, one of the most renowned genetic genealogists in the United States, was a key player in solving the Lindy Sue Biechler murder case, the expert explained her work at the press conference of the Lancaster authorities

Sinopoli, who had lived in the same building as Lindy Sue Biechler, became the main target: “There were very few people living in Lancaster at the time of the crime who were the correct age and gender. and they had a family tree consistent with these origins, so this allowed me to prioritize candidates whose descent was determined to be exclusively from families with Gasperina origins,” explained Moore.

With that information and a couple of portraits that updated the appearance of David Sinopoliswho had not stopped living in Lancaster after the murder, the authorities followed him to the airport with the mission of obtaining a DNA sample to compare it with the evidence found at the crime scene.

A cup of coffee that was discarded at the Philadelphia International Airport in February allowed the identification of the murderer of the young American. “Lindy Sue Biechler was on the minds of many over the years. The police certainly never forgot about Lindy Sue,” the prosecutor said.