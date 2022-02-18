They solve the mystery of Apple-1 computers after 45 years

Photo : MediaNews Group/Inland Valley Daily Bulletin ( Getty Images )

About 45 years ago, Apple sold 200 units of its first product: the Apple-1 computer. Of those, about 82 still exist, and about 80 units of the first batch of 100 are said to have a serial number handwritten on the motherboard (they appear as “01-00##”). Only a few dozen of those 80 remain. For decades, a handful of Apple fans have wondered who wrote those serial numbers, but no one inside the company has admitted or clarified it. Now, we finally know who wrote them, as reported in 9to5Mac.

In the past Steve Wozniack he said he didn’t. Steve Jobs he supposedly said it wasn’t him either. Daniel Kottke, who assembled and tested some of the motherboards, also denied this. And all the plate makers maintained their innocence. One leading theory was that the Byte Shop, which had bought the first 50 Apple-1 computers, was responsible, except that the owner, Paul Terrell, said he hadn’t either.

Achim Baqué, the curator of the Apple-1 Registry, a database of all known Apple-1 computers, was determined to solve this decades-old puzzle, so he boarded a plane from Germany to Los Angeles with two Apple-1 computers and put them in the hands of PSA, a handwriting authentication company that deals primarily with sports cards.

Along with these rare and valuable computers (an Apple-1 sold for $500,000), the PSA collected photos of each handwritten number on the Apple-1 computers and various other handwriting samples. The company then set about evaluating the evidence by identifying various writing characteristics, such as slant, flow, pen pressure, and font size.

After 3 months of research and examination, Achim Baqué, with the help of the PSA, finally solved the mystery: it was Apple co-founder Steve Jobs who wrote those numbers. The reason why he marked these particular units is a secret that will forever remain unsolved. He may have forgotten it, but I prefer to think that he did it knowing that he was planting the seed of what would become the most valuable company in the world.

You can read the full story at Apple Record-1, where you will find letters of authentication documents signed by PSA. Here there is a link to one of the certified plates, which states: “Steve Jobs did not sign the circuit board, however, everything written was in his hand.”