They speculate that Shakira dedicated the lyrics of ‘I congratulate you’ to Gerard Piqué for his alleged infidelity

The new theme of Shakira with raw alexander“Congratulations“, has been put in the sights of the spectators, since many they assure that it is dedicated to the singer’s partner, Gerard Piqué.

After recent rumors that the couple is going through a crisis in their relationship, various fans consider that the theme is dedicated to the soccer player both because of the lyrics and movements of the Colombian during the video.

In the video, Shakira is seen creating a robot, played by Raw Alejandro, but also, on two occasions he makes the sign of peace with his hand, which could refer to Piqué, because it is the way in which the player celebrates his goals.

The lyrics talk about a person who ended their relationship on bad terms because the love was not reciprocal.

“To complete you I broke into pieces, they warned me, but I ignored. I realized that yours is false, It was the straw that broke the camel’s back“, starts the song.

Shakira and Piqué no longer live together

According to Europa Press, Gerard Piqué was seen this Thursday outside the singer’s home; nevertheless, rang the bell so I could access.

Minutes later, the Barcelona footballer left accompanied by Shakira in a car; both refused to attend to the media.

You may also like:

-They affirm that Shakira discovered Piqué “with another” and soon they will announce their separation

–Will “La Loba” forget her “tiger” with Superman?: Shakira is six years older than Henry Cavill, but he likes her