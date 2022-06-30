Entertainment

They spread VIRAL VIDEO of the kiss between Selena Gómez and Cara Delevingne

One of the series of the moment is ‘Only Murders in the Building’, by Star+, which premiered its second season this week, but something that has caused great emotion among fans is the scene where there is a kiss Come in Selena Gomez Y Cara Delevingneso after spreading the video in social networks, it was done quickly viral.

In the hit series, Expensive plays the owner of an art gallery who has an affair with the character of Selenahowever, they had not given a kiss on screen, and after this moment finally happened, everyone is talking about it.

