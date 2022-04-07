They stand him up! Cristian Castro organizes a party for his youngest daughter, but it was not

The third daughter of the singer Cristian castro, Raphael, He celebrated his eighth birthday on April 3 and his grandmother, Verónica Castro, sent him congratulations through an Instagram video. What surprised her was that on the little girl’s birthday, Cristian Castro did not congratulate her.

Cristian Castro received harsh criticism for letting the date pass without any type of post on his social networks. But what was the reason? Amid congratulations to Raphael, Veronica Castro revealed the tremendous snub that her ex-in-law, Paola Erazohe did to his son.

The protagonist of “The rich also cry” announced through her Twitter account that Cristian organized a party for Rafaela, but the girl never arrived. “Cris prepared her celebration, but she did not arrive. I hope they can meet at some point,” he wrote Veronica Castro.

The message was accompanied by an image of the party invitation, which would take place last Sunday, April 3, in Montevideo, Uruguay.

“He organized a party for his daughter Raphael8 years old, and the mother decided, apparently, not to take her to the celebration… It seems that there was a fight between them, to the extent that she no longer allowed her to see her father,” said Joanna Vega-Biestro, host of the morning “The sun rises”.

Speculation immediately arose about a possible estrangement between Cristian castro and his ex Paola Enzo and her daughter Rafaela. In February, the singer met Rafaela during the signing of school tickets.

So far, no more statements have been presented that explain why the eight-year-old girl left her father in Uruguay. This is not the first time Christian have these problems with their spouses, because Valeria Liberman has not allowed until today Veronica meet and live with your other grandchildren.

Watch the congratulatory video of Verónica Castro to her granddaughter: