They steal 200 thousand pesos from former Atlas player and ask to burn the thief

Through your social networks Rudolph Vilchisformer player of Morelia, Atlas and Querétaro, denounced the Stole of belongings with a value of more than 200 thousand pesos in a House Zitácuaro, Michoacán, where he was born in 1989.

The former midfielder asked for help for give with the thiefwho claimed he stole gold chains, cell phones, among other things from his home while he had gone to work.

“Zitacuaro Band, they got into Steal to his poor housethere are gold slaves with my initials, cell phones… more than 200 thousand pesos were stolen. Help me, here we all know each other, we all know what fart. Whoever sells something of mine, who knows who it was, help me find it, “she said in a video posted on his Instagram account.

“That bastard has to be burned with green firewood, him and his family. Help me get to the thief. I hope that the entire band from Zitácuaro will help me”.

In addition to Morelia, Atlas and Gallos Blancosthe Pipil Vilchis juice also in division ascent for teams like MeridaUAEM foals, atlantean UTN, Delfines del Carmen, Leones Negros and Correcaminos.

His last club was Alebrijes de Oaxaca in the league of Expansionwhere he played 18 games until the end of the 2020-2021 season.

‘I hope you stay on the plane’

Hours after announcing the theft, Vilchis posted some stories on Instagram in which he showed regret for some words he said, although in doing so he ended up wishing that the thief stays “on the trip” spending what he stole on drugs.

“From how angry and how sad I was, I said things that don’t have to be said, but they don’t know the sacrifice I had to make to get that money, my family’s food.