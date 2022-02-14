They steal $ 4 billion in Bitcoin. And Netflix orders the TV Series!

At the beginning of February, a couple residing in the USA, Ilya Lichtenstein, 34, and his wife, Heather Morgan, 31, was arrested by US law enforcement, for what the United States Department of Justice declared to be the biggest Bitcoin theft never made in history. Ilya Lichtenstein, who has dual Russian and American citizenship, founded a start-up named Mixrankwhile Heather Morgan is a rapper / influencer known by the nickname Razzlekahn and who has often collaborated in the past with the well-known magazine Forbes.

THE Bonnie and Clyde Bitcoins illegally stole more than $ 4 billion worth of Bitcoins in 2016 and laundered them buy various items: gold, NFT (Non Fungible a token) and even a $ 500 gift card to spend at Walmart stores.

The news immediately went around the world and Netflix decided to ride the wave by ordering the production of one docuseries precisely on this maxi theft of Bitcoin.

In fact, the thriller has all the characteristics to be a best seller and not so much for the theft itself, but also for the way it happened and the difficulty that for years the American authorities have found in tracking down the perpetrators of the theft.

How did Lichtenstein and Morgan steal Bitcoin worth over $ 4 billion?

In the not too far away 2016 some hackers have managed to break into the trading platform Bitfinex and they stole a sum that was then equal to 72 million dollars in Bitcoin, that is 120,000 BTC.

Now, by nature, Bitcoin transactions are public, so in fact the situation for years has been that it was not possible to trace the owners of the 72 million stolen which, however, continued to remain on the bill.

This theft of 120,000 Bitcoins in 2016 amounted to approximately $ 72 million, but in the six years since BTC price exploded bringing the total value of the investment, or rather of the theft, to over 4 billion dollars.

When anonymous hackers infiltrated the cryptocurrency exchange Bitfinex in 2016, the affair shook the nascent world of cryptocurrencies and sparked a thousand speculations about who could. to steal what was then only 72 million dollars in Bitcoin, that is 120,000 BTC, but today there are billions.

To give an idea of ​​what happened on New York Times, who has followed the story closely, gives a wonderful example: it is as if someone had robbed a bank and the robber’s car, with the loot money stored inside, had been parked outside the bank and closed for years, without that no one could open it.

At some point, that is this year, the sum disappeared from the wallet, but only that the authorities seized the Bitcoin as part of an investigation into two entrepreneurs, precisely the couple in question. Of the two, the woman was a relatively well-known face in USE because aspiring influencer and satirical rapper.

The charge is of cryptocurrency theft and laundering and face up to 25 years in prison.

“The Bonnie and Clyde of Bitcoin”: the sophisticated plan for the escape abroad

The couple are accused of theft and money laundering as they allegedly not only hacked the platform and stole Bitcoins, but also committed to a $ 4 billion laundering plan worthy of the attention of Netflix.

The two had in fact a series of accounts opened abroad, between Russia and Ukraine, documents with false identities and a sophisticated emergency plan that would have allowed them in case of “danger” to flee abroad.

The pandemic caused by the COVID-19 which slowed and effectively prevented the couple’s plan to move abroad and enjoy the proceeds of the theft.

According to what he reports Bloomberga named file was found on Lichtenstein’s computer “Passport_ideas” with a series of false passports, again, in the couple’s apartment a folder was found labeled as “Personas” and a plastic bag under the bed with the writing on it “Burner phones”.

Why does Netflix find the Bitcoin theft case so interesting that it orders a TV series?

Bad fascinating and daring events related to this story and which will be a lot of material a Netflix they did not end here and continue in court.

The prosecutor in filing the charges last week demanded that both Ilya “Dutch” Lichtenstein and Heather Morgan be held in prison until trial, precisely because the plan to flee abroad worries and puts them at risk of fleeing. Also because it seems that the two have used very sophisticated systems for theft and recycling and that this was also the plan of escape abroad.

The couple is in fact already in possession of false documents purchased on the darknet and it would not be very difficult for them to get more if released.

If the prosecutors in court requested that the two remain in custody until trial, because of a high risk of escape, the couple’s defense attorneys instead requested a bail, arguing that the couple is not at risk of running away. The fact that Heather Morgan filed hers was also brought forward as proof of this embryos in a clinic in New York for the assisted fertilization, because in reality the couple’s plan was to start a family in the USA and not flee abroad. If the couple had fled abroad, they would have lost access to the embryos and the possibility of in vitro fertilization.

The judge eventually opted to grant one bail which is set at $ 3 million for Morgan and $ 5 million for Lichtenstein.

Who will take care of the new Netflix docuseries on the theft of Bitcoins?

Of the new one docuseries ordered by Netflix, on the events involving Ilya “Dutch” Lichtenstein and Heather Morgan and the theft of Bitcoin, the executive producers will be Nick Bilton And Chris Smiththe latter will also be in charge of directing production.

