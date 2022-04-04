They steal more than 600 million dollars in NFT

IUnbelievable, but true: a group of hackers has managed to steal more than 600 million dollars in NFT. The victim of the crime has been the Ronin blockchain, which has confirmed that several hundred thousand tokens have been stolen. Consequently, the online video game Axie Infinity has been one of the main affected, since Ronin is the company behind it.

Numerous users have come across unpleasant news throughout the week. And if that was not enoughRonin has paralyzed transactions within Axie Infinity. As confirmed by the company, funds cannot be withdrawn or deposited during the investigation. They have issued an official statement about it:

“We are working directly with various government agencies. Our goal is to ensure criminals are brought to justice“, they have explained. Meanwhile, they are deciding what to do with Axie Infinity to prevent users from losing the money they have accumulated in it, although they have not yet found an official answer.

Axie Infinity takes a big hit with the theft of 600 million in NFT

Without a doubt, it is a hard setback for its hundreds of thousands of players. Axie Infinity is one of the most popular blockchain games on the market and one of those with the most investments to his credit. Broadly speaking, the game is built on a series of creatures that function as non-fungible tokens or NFTs.

It is based on the cryptocurrencies Ethereum SLP and AXS and its value differs according to its combat potential or its rarity., among other things. It is a complex system that has aroused as much criticism as praise, receiving all sorts of evaluations from both its players and its detractors.

About the robbery, the pirates discovered a series of processes to be able to withdraw funds associated with gaming accounts without their owners giving their permission. Without a doubt, it is a serious blow both for its users and for the company, as well as for the world of NFTs.

