They steal the guitar of the teacher Berta Rojas in the US

Paraguayan guitarist Bertha Rojas wrote in his social media about the theft of his guitar, which occurred this Friday afternoon in the city of Cleveland, USA .

To the person who just stole my guitar in Cleveland: To you, it’s just a guitar. To me, it’s an extension of me. She brings joy, peace, and love to the world. Please return her. leave where I can find it,” he posted.

The renowned artist asked for information about her belonging in case someone has seen something about it. “The box had the tricolor. On the neck of the guitar case it had the Paraguayan flag,” she described.

https://twitter.com/BertaRojas/status/1510000379961950208

The posts were responded to by dozens of followers expressing solidarity with the guitar teacher at Berklee College of Music.

Related note: Berta Rojas: “2021 was the year of hope for me”

In 2011, Rojas had also gone through an incident with a guitar, since at that time he denounced that the airline United Airlines took the guitar from him and later returned it with a broken cover.

Bertha Rojas has been nominated three times for the Latin Grammy: in the category of Best Instrumental Album for her album Day and a Half (A Day and a Half)a duet with Paquito D’Rivera (2012), in the category of Best Classical Album, for his album Red sauce (2014), and more recently, in the category of Best Tango Album, for his album tango history (2015), recorded together with the Camerata Bariloche.

Rojas has lived in Boston, United States, for four years and is mainly teaching at the Berklee College of Music.