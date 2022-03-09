They steal the information of 300 thousand users of Mercado Libre

The company Free market, which offers a popular digital platform dedicated to electronic commerce in Latin America, reported that its databases were compromised. It means that those responsible for cyber attack they would have access to the information of approximately 300 thousand users.

At the same time that the company reported the event, the group of hackers slip$ He claims to have the leaked data in his possession, and has even threatened to make it public.

WHAT DOES MERCADO LIBRE DO ABOUT IT?

“Recently we have detected that part of the source code of Free Market, Inc. has been subject to unauthorized access. We have activated our security protocols and we are carrying out an exhaustive analysis,” the brand declared through an official statement on its website.

WHAT DATA WAS STOLEN?

As mentioned, the information extracted comes from the source code of the page. Despite the large number of affected users, Mercado Libre assured that important data such as accounts, passwords and financial data of Payment Market, your collection platform. Although well, the investigations are still ongoing.

In the aforementioned statement, the Argentina-based company also stated: “Although the data of approximately 300,000 users (of almost 140 million unique active users) was accessed, so far – and according to our initial analysis – we have not found no evidence that our infrastructure systems have been compromised or that user passwords, account balances, investments, financial or payment card information have been obtained.”

WHAT TO DO IF YOU HAVE AN ACCOUNT IN MERCADO LIBRE?

Despite the fact that the official report does not dictate serious consequences for users due to the cyberattack, to prevent any incident, it is best to change your current password and activate two-step verification. Stay tuned for the evolution of the facts.

WHO ARE LAPSUS$?

This group of hackers has gained visibility lately, this week they have also been related to other cases of unauthorized access to systems of important companies, such as the cell phone giant Samsungand nvdiaa company dedicated to developing computer technology.

