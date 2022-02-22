They steal works in NFT worth 1.7 million dollars on the OpenSea platform

Digital works, worth $1.7 million, were stolen in a cyberattack on the NFT (non-fungible token) trading platform OpenSea, the company reported.

Company co-founder Devin Finzer explained on Twitter that the attack was carried out with the technique phishing, in which private user data is captured. The event occurred on Saturday for 3 hours, and although in a principle noted that affected 32 people, today they reduced that number to 17.

“We have narrowed the list of affected individuals to 17, instead of the previously mentioned 32,” he claimed this Monday OpenSea in a tweet, in which he indicated that the initial figure had been obtained by simply counting the number of users who had interacted with the attacker.

OpenSea also assured on Monday that the attack “is no longer active” and noted that work is being done “around the clock” to try to determine “the exact source” of the theft.

NFTs are digital objects (a video, a musical recording, a text, or combinations of different media) that, thanks to the encryption technology of the blockchain or blockchain (the same one used for cryptocurrencies), they can be unique or artificially scarce, not only for artistic purposes, but also for economic purposes.

millionaire robbery

In the new NFT trade, buyers are certified as owning a unique or rare work, similar to purchasing an original on the conventional art market.

According to the specialized media TheVerge, the attacker stole a total of 254 NFTs during the 3 hours of the attack. Valued at about $1.7 million.

OpenSea, valued at around $13 billion, has become one of the biggest players in the NFT market by offering a simple interface for users to browse and bid on lists of non-fungible tokens.

However, TheVerge points out that it has also suffered several security problems, and that at the time of the attack the platform was updating its system.

While the attacker stopped >4 hours ago, our investigation is ongoing. We’ll keep you updated as we learn more about the exact nature of the phishing attack. If you have specific information that could be useful, please DM @opensea_support. — Devin Finzer (dfinzer.eth) (@dfinzer) February 20, 2022

1) We’ve narrowed down the list of impacted individuals to 17, rather than the previously mentioned 32. Our original count included anyone who had *interacted* with the attacker, rather than those who were victims of the phishing attack. — OpenSea (@opensea) February 21, 2022

