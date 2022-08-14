They subtract more than $4,000 from the pension for the elderly in Sonsonate

According to the complaint of the victim and his lawyer, the money was taken from the man’s account, through debits when he made the purchase in an establishment, in the case a complaint was already filed with the Attorney General’s Office.

Juan (fictitious name), an 80-year-old retired man, frequently came to a pharmacy to buy his medicines and other products he needed to survive, he was always treated with great kindness.

After several purchases in the month of August, he detected something abnormal in his savings account, from where he paid through his debit card. As several days passed, he discovered that his “little savings” had disappeared day by day; but he did not know what was happening, he felt troubled, they were his savings, more than $4,000 were stolen, through debits made at the pharmacy where he went to buy his medications.

According to the lawyer Ángel Madrid, who is familiar with the case and has filed a complaint with the Attorney General, More than $4,000 was subtracted from the man’s account in the Sonsonate department.

“They have stolen from the accounts of… an older adult, who bought his medications at said pharmacy, #Sonsonate Centro branch,” he said when denouncing the case on his Twitter.

He assured that “the 80-year-old victim always bought his medications at said pharmacy and used his debit card. This was the only place where he used it, and it was through a card account statement that he knew that in said pharmacy they had made purchases amounting to about $4,000, which, of course, he never made”.

According to the victim’s lawyer, the charges to the card occurred between July 1 and August 1, in one month.

“In one day they had made up to 10 movements. The victim is worried because she has her pension money on that card and uses it to buy medicine for the different illnesses she suffers from,” he explained.

Claim

Before what happened, don Juan decided to take the account statement with the charges to the pharmacy to try to obtain an explanation about the charges applied and that he had not made. “He has not yet received an answer, they only signed the account statement where the charges are verified,” said the lawyer.

He added, “only on August 1, an amount of $778.81 dollars was subtracted from his debit account. The money was subtracted by the pharmacy as can be verified in the bank statements.”

In this case, according to the old man’s lawyer, they may have committed two crimes; theft and fraud.

“What the gentleman wants is his money back.”

For this Saturday, as it was known, there will be a meeting between the pharmacy’s lawyers and the representative of the man to find a solution to the situation, which has already been notified to the Attorney General’s Office.

