They succeeded in making condoms; now they find a new use for latex

Condom makers have been left with some of their spare capacity due to declining sales. (Getty Images)

The coronavirus stopped dead what seemed like an unstoppable boom in the condom industry Worldwide. Two and a half years of pandemic have taken a toll on commercial activity of many hotels and bars that favored love encounters and people have become bored of finding sexual partners in applications.

Another factor that has conspired against the demand for condoms is the dissolution of thousands of couples who could not withstand the pressures of mobility restrictions, confinements and the increasingly unstable global economic situation.

The decline in sales of the world’s largest condom producer is alarming. The Malaysian company karex it produces some 5.5 billion condoms a year and operates in 130 countries. Your closest competitor, Thai Nippon Rubber, produces around 2,000 million. But in the last two years demand has fallen 40%.

Chinese manufacturers have also felt the jolt but they do not hold COVID exclusively responsible of his delicate situation. The drop in demand is linked to an aging population and a growing tendency for young people to remain celibate. Apparently, the Chinese population has joined the wave of “low sexual desire” societies led by the Japanese.

According to the publication Week in China, the companies in that Asian country they produced around 10,000 million condoms a year before the pandemic. The Chinese government was the main buyer. Condoms were the protagonists of massive birth control campaigns and were distributed free of charge to keep the population explosion and sexually transmitted diseases at bay.

The Chinese have an extensive variety of national brands. jissbon It is the most popular, capturing 10% of the market. But globalization has been stronger than the ideological hegemony of the Chinese state apparatus, and many people prefer to use foreign brands such as Durex, which is owned by the Anglo-Dutch firm Reckitt Benckiser. Another highly sought after brand is Okamoto from Japan.

Continue reading the story

From the penis to the hands

The world has changed radically since the French botanist Charles Marie de la Condamine discovered latex in 1736. But this raw material is still used in the manufacture of more than 40,000 products for sectors such as hospitals, textiles and cosmetics.

Glove production line at a factory of Zhonghong Pulin Medical Products Co. on May 6, 2022 in Luannan county, Tangshan city, Hebei province, China. (Photo by Zhang Yongxin/VCG via Getty Images)

Strength, elasticity and its ability to not lose its shape are formidable characteristics of latex necessary to produce condoms of excellent quality.

But when the production lines of the gigantic factories where thousands of employees work began to stop, Karex decided to adapt to the new times and use its industrial capacity to produce surgical gloves.

Karex, which manufactures one in five condoms in the world, will concentrate the production of medical gloves in Thailand. It will also strengthen other less massive products, such as probe covers and catheters, given the demand for hospital supplies.

Chinese manufacturers had no choice but to follow in the footsteps of the Malaysian leader, faced with the bleak picture of 1,000 condom supplier or distributor companies bankrupt since 2020. Currently, its idle machines are dedicated to producing surgical gloves.

A manager of a Chinese medical supplies factory told Southern Weekend that “our condom sales growth is slow, while sales of medical gloves have basically doubled year over year”. While the director of the condom brand Elephant He said seven of the 30 factories he works with have stopped producing condoms and now make gloves.

Recovery in sight

The prediction is that the demand for condoms will not recover until the pandemic restrictions in China are fully lifted. Market research indicates that buyers use condoms mostly in relationships that occur outside the home.

This statement seems to suggest that confinement has curbed extramarital relationships, in which the use of condoms tends to predominate. But industry leaders are not giving up. They are convinced that human nature will prevail and that people’s need for intimate relationships will revive sales again when the pandemic is fully controlled.

A study on the condom market published by Fortune Business Insights said the size of the global condom market will reach 10.97 billion dollars by 2028with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%.

The market expansion is driven by increased public awareness of STDs such as hepatitis B, syphilis, trichomoniasis, and chlamydia.

Another important promoter of condom use for birth control. A United Nations contraceptive use report said the prevalence of male condoms rose from 4.5% in 1994 to 10.0% in 2019 globally.

While the number of women, of reproductive age 15-49, who rely on male condoms for contraception has increased from 64 million in 1994 to 189 million in 2019.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED | ON VIDEO

345,000 “recycled” condoms confiscated from a factory in Vietnam