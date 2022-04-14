They sue Elon Musk for the purchase of 10% of Twitter

Marc Bain Rasella, a Twitter investor, is suing Elon Musk After this, he bought 5% of the company’s shares on March 14 and did not report it to the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission) until April 4. Rasella assures that this movement on the part of the tycoon prevented the company’s shares from rising in price. This, therefore, allowed Musk to acquire the remaining percentage share at a lower cost.

Investors, remember, must notify the SEC of the purchase of a company’s shares if they reach or exceed 5%. The organism, in addition, obliges to inform on this type of movements in a maximum term of ten days. Elon Musk did it 21 days later. According to Washington Postthe purchase of 5% of the company was completed on March 14, and the Securities and Exchange Commission made it public on April 4.

The lawsuit, filed in Manhattan federal court by investor Marc Bain Rasella and on behalf of all those investors who sold Twitter shares between March 24 and April 1, 2022, details how Musk’s delay in reporting to the SEC kept the stock price low. This, in fact, not only allowed the businessman to continue buying the remaining percentage of Twitter’s assets —4.2% in order to complete the officially announced 9.2%— at a lower price. It also prevented investors from selling part of their shares at the cost they would have been if Musk had informed on time.

“When Musk finally filed the required Exhibit 13, thereby disclosing his involvement with Twitter, the Company’s shares rose from a closing price of $39.91 per share on April 1, 2022, to close at $49.97 per share. stock on April 4, 2022, an increase of approximately 27%.” Part of the lawsuit filed in federal court in Manhattan.

Elon Musk remains silent after refusing to join Twitter’s board of directors

For now, Elon Musk has not commented on it. The manager, in fact, has spent days without making publications related to the purchase of 9.2% of the company. We know that he will no longer be part of the board of directors after Parag Agrawal and the rest of the council offered him a position on April 5th. Musk initially agreed to be part of the team. However, on the 9th of this month he ended up rejecting the proposal, as confirmed by the CEO of the San Francisco firm.

Musk, however, has made a lot of noise during the first days of the announcement of the purchase of Twitter shares. Not only for questioning freedom of expression on the platform founded by Jack Dorsey — presumably something that made him buy part of the company. Also for the multiple proposals that you have shared on your official social network account. Among them, one in which he mentioned that Twitter’s headquarters in San Francisco should become a homeless shelter (the tweet was deleted).

The purchase of 9.2% of Twitter shares has also angered the company’s employees. They fear that Elon Musk’s decisions could have a negative impact on the content that is published on the platform, allowing tweets and other posts that encourage harassment and misinformationand that would be filtered under that “principle of freedom of expression” that the tycoon talks so much about.



