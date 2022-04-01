They surprise the vocalist of Grupo Firme pulling a women’s hair

The vocalist of the Mexican regional band, Firm Group, Eduin Caz he divided comments on social networks, after he was caught jerking off two women in a videowhich was published through his official Instagram account.

The Mexican singer surprised Internet users due to his unexpected action, since although everything was about a joke that the singer played on those who could be his relatives, didn’t get the best reactions.

In the recording published by Eduin, the young singer can be seen arriving at a room where he is a woman braiding another ladywho is sitting on a chair, when suddenly Eduin pulls their hair in circles.

The joke made by Eduin would have been by way of getting on the trending of the premiere of the song ‘Chalet‘ of the Mexican regional singer Eden Munozin which you can hear the phrase ‘A shake and pure pa ahead’a phrase he also used Eduin Caz to accompany the video.

A few minutes after the interpreter of ‘The toxic’, ‘In your dog life’ and ‘Thank you’, uploaded the practical joke, netizens reacted in defense of the women who are seen to make a surprised face, bewilderment and apparent pain from hair pulling.

“Just a slight shake”, “Patitas pa Que que las que lo amor”, “Epic”, “Hahahaha ameee”, “You spend it”, “I’m dying”, “run runeee runeee”, “To carry HAHAHAHA”, “What evil hahaha I lived it with this bad video”, “Sign”, “Restart them”, “You spend bro greetings and encouragement”, are some of the comments from Internet users.

However, it should be noted that there were many Internet users who came to the defense of Eduin Cazassuring that everything was a joke and simply laughed at the event with emoticons of laughing faces.