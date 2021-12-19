World

they survived in a bathtub

Survived by a miracle – To tell the story with a happy ending was the woman, Clara Lutz, on Wfie-Tv: her Kaden, 15 months, and Dallas, 3, are safe and the authorities of the sheriff’s office have brought her two grandchildren back to her . Clara explained that she put the two children in the tub to try to protect them, waiting for the tornado to arrive. But soon the house, which is in Hopkins County, started shaking.

Grandma’s house completely destroyed – The tub was also taken away then, while Clara was hit in the back of the head by the water tank. The woman said she looked for the children everywhere, in the rubble of her home, which was completely destroyed by the tornado, but to no avail. “I prayed to the Lord to bring my two children home,” she says. Then, the discovery: the tub was in his courtyard, upside down, with the children.

According to local authorities, in Kentucky there are at least 75 deaths after the terrible tornado that devastated the territory of the state.


