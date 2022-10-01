News

they suspend entrance in some tourist poles

The blackout crisis in Cuba reaches the hotels. One of the Havanatur offices on the island reported that tickets are canceled “until further notice.”

According to a publication by the Telegram group “Havanatur Holguín Offers”, which offers promotions for that province and Las Tunas: “due to the current complex electro-energy situation, entrances to hotels at the center are suspended until further notice, since it will not be possible to offer a quality service”.

Fidel Pérez Álvarez, salesperson for the tourism group, explained that customers who have reservations in the coming days should contact vendors at points of sale.

“And the excursions? Because if they also suspend them, now I do think I’m putting my house up for sale. That is the way my husband and I had to enjoy and clear. If they take that away from us, I better not talk anymore, ”wrote a member of the group.

The answer they offered him is that “until now the excursions are maintained. We hope to sell some to Guardalavaca and Aldea in October”.

Another user of the group clarified that she made a query “at the Cubanacán bureau and the Hotel Tesoro del Atlántico she has no problem. At the moment it is not suspended according to that bureau.

At the moment, the general account of Havanatur has not publicly reported these effects on its social networks. It is also not known whether the suspension only affects Cuban clients residing on the island and all tourist destinations.

In fact, very recently they promoted tourist destinations on the island.

“What is your favorite tourist destination in Cuba?” They asked in the middle of the general blackout in the country. “In this minute that you publish, there is no current in the whole country,” they replied.

“Luckily, it is already recovering. Thank you for informing”, they answered from the customer service in Havanatur.

