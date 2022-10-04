They suspend the search for Puerto Ricans who would have been shipwrecked near Florida during the passage of Hurricane Ian

Almost a week after the mission began, the Coast Guard reported this morning that it suspended the search for the boat in which a Puerto Rican couple would have been shipwrecked near Key West (Key West) in Florida, during the passage of Hurricane Ian last Wednesday, September 28.

The search mission was notified on September 30, but since early Wednesday morning Betsy Morales-Sotoa native of Camuy, and Omar Millet Torresfrom Bayamón, alerted the maritime security branch of the United States Armed Forces that they were facing anchoring and security problems on the boat, confirmed to The new day the daughter of Morales Soto, Daymara Johnstonin a previous interview.

The call was held at a time when the waves were getting worse and the winds were increasing due to the proximity of the category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale.

The Public Affairs Officer of the 7th Coast Guard District in Miami, Hansel Pintotold this medium that the search and rescue mission began with a helicopter on September 28 and remained active until this morning, when it was determined that there were no more indications to justify the search for Morales Soto and Millet Torres.

“It’s a complicated and difficult decision for the Coast Guard, because we know that there are many people involved, family and friends who are hoping to see these people. Normally, the Coast Guard suspends the search when there is no more information that points to where to continue looking,” the officer said by telephone.

Although he did not specify what areas or how many miles the search for the Puerto Rican couple entailed, he pointed out that “They have already saturated the entire area with flights and boats”.

He explained that the search was carried out by air and by sea with Coast Guard rescue ships, MH-65 and MH-60 helicopters, as well as HC-144 and HC-130 planes.

“It does not mean that they are not going to look for more, but that a point has already arrived where they have already done everything that can be done, taking into account the information available so farPintos said.

Asked what theory the Coast Guard considers regarding how Morales Soto and Millet Torres disappeared, Pintos replied that they cannot start from any speculation, only that there are no indications of the Puerto Ricans.

Johnston said Tuesday that he appreciated efforts to share news of the search so more people would join the mission, but requested space for his family in light of the Coast Guard’s decision to call off the search.

Pintos emphasized that, although a direct search for the Puerto Ricans has been suspended, Coast Guard personnel have been instructed to be attentive to any new information that implies reactivating the mission.

“Coast Guard assets are still in that area and they are informed that there are missing people, but there are no assets dedicated only to the search for those people”held.

The federal agency urged boaters near the area of ​​the alleged shipwreck to call 1-305-292-8727 or send information via VHF channel 16, in case they spot any boat similar to the couple’s.

Ian made landfall at 3:05 pm on September 28 with maximum sustained winds of 150 miles per hour on Cayo Costa Island, in Lee County, Florida.

It is the 17th force majeure hurricane (category 3 to 5 in the Saffir-Simpson wind scale) that makes landfall or passes within 60 statutory miles of Lee County, as long as records have been kept.

Likewise, it is the strongest hurricane to enter the west coast of Florida in recent historycorroborated by the hurricane trajectory files of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA, in English).

The cyclone caused storm surges that exceeded 10 feet in height from the west coast to southwest Florida, including the keys where Morales Soto and Millet Torres would have disappeared.