they swear by this dietary supplement to accelerate hair growth!

Who doesn’t dream of having hair that grows at full speed? A bet that is not so crazy these days… And for good reason, several products on the market now promote hair growth… and when some swear by vegetable oils like castor oil, others prefer to bet on food supplements! This is the case of many American stars like the Kardashian clan (Kim, Khloé and Kylie Jenner), Emily Ratajkowski or even Vanessa Hudgens! Their point in common? SugarBearHair gummies.

SugarBearHair gummies

Designed to improve the quality and health of hair, these vegan mini bears to taste like candy are composed of a combination of vitamins ((A, B5, B6, B9, B12, C and E) which promote hair growth. Composed of coconut oil, natural aromas of red fruits, these little bears are still to be consumed in moderation since the brand recommends eating two a day only to obtain dream hair in three months !

“It’s my new obsession! I take two a day as part of my hair care routine. They are delicious “, said Kim Kardashian about her dietary supplements. “SugarBearHair supplements are so good and they give me amazing hair,” said Vanessa Hudgens for her part… Gummies that can be found at a price of 35.95 euros on the Parfumdreams website.

