they take a corpse to the post office to collect his pension

They take a man’s body to the post office to collect his pension. This is not a movie but what happened yesterday in Ireland in County Carlow where two scammers they dragged the lifeless body of a 66-year-old man Peadar Doyle, who had been dead for perhaps a couple of days, in front of the post office to withdraw his pension money. In hopes of going unnoticed, they disguised the corpse with a hat on his head and a sweater that covered part of his face. No way. The black comedy ploy “Weekend with the Dead” didn’t work. The Daily Mail reports it.

The staff of the post office in fact worried about the appearance of the man, who remained on the sidelines, asked how he felt. At that point the two laid the body on the ground saying that he had had a heart attack and remained there while the doctors and the police arrived on the spot. Evidently they were hoping to get away with it, pretending that the man had gotten sick right in the post office. At the moment the two have been heard by the police but have not been arrested. They clearly said Doyle was alive when they got to the post office. It will be the autopsy to confirm whether the suspicions are actually founded.

Last updated: Saturday 22 January 2022, 22:55



