“They take away the little free time I have”

rapper and singer-songwriter Nathanael Cano received criticism from his followers, on social networks, because he shared in Instagram a series of images where he asked his followers not to bother him with photographs if they see him on the street.

The singer explained that if this were the case, he would not take the photos, since they take away his free time that he enjoys for himself. Given this, users assured that the artist of regional mexican fame had risen.

Nathanael, who has taken Mexican music to international borders, is already part of the regional’s young talents, as he manages to mix different rhythms with the genre.

Cano shared some messages on his official network that offended fans.

“If you see me skating or on the street, you better not ask me for a photo, because I won’t give them, not because I’m a sucker. They take away the little free time that I have as a human being outside of work and you come to put me back to work, hahah it doesn’t work like that babies, sorry, ”she wrote.



Photo: via instagram

He later shared that only on stage is where fans should express their love for him, since that is his work space.



Photo: via instagram

The artist added that it did not matter if it was the birthday of one of his fans, because he has business, work and 4,599 fights, to congratulate.



Photo: via instagram

The Twitter account JuanaGabrielaJackson posted “please stop asking this kid for photos and autographs. Stop aggrandizing pndja people… Thank you!!, along with some emojis with an angry face.



Photo: Via Twitter

It is not the first time that the artist has generated controversy because on other occasions he has also had similar behavior with users.



Photo: Via Twitter