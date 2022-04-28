They take the $473.1 million pot in the Powerball draw

A single ticket Powerball which was sold in the state of Arizona yesterday, Wednesday, he won the drawing pot that accumulated $473.1 million.

The winning numbers of the draw, which also includes participants in Puerto Rico, were the white balls 11, 36, 61, 62 and 68, while the Powerball number was 4.

The United States Lottery Association (MUSL, in English) indicated that the buyer of the winning ticket will be able to choose between a single cash payment of $283.3 million or an annual payment for 29 years, both subject to tax collection.

The entity urged players to check their tickets, regardless of whether someone has already won the pot, because, for example, in Indiana a ticket was sold that matched five white balls, for which he won $1 million.

More than 1.4 million tickets won cash prizes in yesterday’s draw, according to the MUSL.

It’s the third time this year that someone has won the Powerball jackpot.

Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states of the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, in all these jurisdictions the method to play is the same. Players in Puerto Rico need $3 to do so. It’s $2 for the Powerball play and $1 for the Powerplay play.

More than half of all proceeds from the sale of a Powerball ticket remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket was sold. Drawings for this prize are held on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 10:59 pm US Eastern Time.

For more details about the draw you can access here.