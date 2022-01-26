They take the body to the post office to collect the pension: they pretended he was alive

They took a body to a post office, pretending it was alive, in an attempt to get the dead man’s pension: it happened in Irelandan action that is unbelievable and on which the police have now launched an investigation to try to catch those responsible.

The extravagant series of events began on Friday morning at around 11 am: a man entered theCarlow post officea hundred kilometers from Dublin, and asked to collect a senior’s pension. The employees did not give him the money, explaining that the pensioner should have been present at the retreat. That didn’t give up. He left but returned soon after along with two others, one of them about seventy years old, who seemed to be supported by the others.

The two youngest asked for a pension but not even this time they were given the money: probably the staff had become suspicious. At that point the two disappeared, but they did not take the body away but left it abandoned on the ground.

According to theIrish Independent, with the staff, the two justified themselves by arguing that the man did not feel well and was having a heart attack. “They made him wear a wool sweater over his face, put a hat on his head and dragged him to the post office,” said one witness. A woman who lives near the office said that her daughter, seeing the scene, thought “that the man was not well”. The autopsy revealed that Peadar Doyle, 66, had been dead for a couple of hours when he was taken to the post office.

