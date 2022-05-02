They take the life of a beloved Mexican regional singer

This Thursday afternoon, a group of armed men took the life of the Mexican regional singer, Ismael Fernando Aceves Castillo, 27 years old, in the town of Caborca, in Sonora.

According to the report of the Sonora prosecutor’s office, Ismael Fernando was aboard his cherry-colored Pick Up truck, when his assailants detonated short firearms against the singer, losing his life at the scene of the attack.

The young man’s relatives arrived at the scene of the events and later his body was transferred to the amphitheater to continue with the necropsy of law, in turn, the first signs to open the research folder.

Also, according to local media reports, just a couple of days before, the musician had suffered another attack outside his homewithout him or someone in his family being injured, in such a way that there was only material damage.

Ismael Fernando was recognized in the north of Sonora and He was part of the Dinastía Aceves groupso his departure caused great commotion among his friends and family.

His body was veiled at home, where between music, flowers, and candles they fired the singerwhile his acquaintances sent a message to the authorities, asking for their help to clarify the case.